A Chinese-born Belize national jailed for allegedly conspiring to fund protests in Hong Kong has been involved with politically sensitive cases since as early as 2013, when he testified as a witness in the high-profile corruption case of former top official Bo Xilai.

Businessman Lee Henley Hu Xiang appeared on a CCTV program on Wednesday, purportedly confessing to providing funding to anti-China elements and anti-China politicians overseas over many years.

Lee, 66, also claimed to have met with Hong Kong activists “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung and Alex Chow. CCTV reported that Lee is serving an 11-year prison term.

Lee’s televised confession immediately preceded National Security Education Day, which took place on Thursday.

Lee’s name appears on the records at Jinan Intermediate People’s Court in Shandong province for Bo Xilai’s bribery and corruption case in 2013, according to a Radio Free Asia (RFA) report.

On that occasion, Lee testified that he and his company transferred US$3.2 million in 2000 to Russell Properties, a British Virgin Islands company that was linked to a luxurious French villa used by Bo Xilai’s wife, Gu Kailai.

The RFA report said that this testimony was among the evidence used to convict Bo Xilai. It questioned how Lee was able to continue doing business in China without difficulty until his arrest in November 2019 in connection with the Hong Kong protest funding case.

According to company records available online, the company Lee worked for, which was mentioned in his 2013 testimony – Shanghai Meidong Real Estate Co. Ltd. – is still operating. The controller of the company is listed as Clark Freidman, a U.S. citizen.

Shanghai Meidong operates a leasing business for industrial parks in China, with sites in Haikou, Guangzhou, Kunshan, Changxing and Shenyang.

Freidman did not respond when asked to comment on RFA’s report.

Bo Xilai remains incarcerated after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013 for bribery and corruption.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play