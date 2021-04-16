A Taiwanese puff corn snack is appearing on or near many computers and other electronic equipment in Taiwan, as a good luck charm to ensure smooth operations, because of a belief that the snack’s name might work some magic.

Many workers in Taiwan placed a pack of the common puff corn snack “Kuai Kuai” beside cash machines, hospital equipment and office copiers, because they believed the name “Kuai Kuai” – which means “behave” or “be good” – might ensure the machines operate in that way.

The phenomenon recently caught the attention of the BBC, which delved deeper into how the urban myth began in the world’s powerhouse of semiconductor production.

It started years ago when a postgraduate student was struggling to finish his research paper on a constantly malfunctioning computer. The student placed a green pack of the crispy snack onto the machine, hoping that the auspicious name and the green color would keep it running smoothly, the BBC said.

A miracle took place, because his computer worked smoothly after that, allowing the student to finish his paper by deadline, the report said.

“Kuai Kuai” has two other variants, a five-spice flavor in yellow packaging and chocolate flavor in red. But only the coconut flavor in green packs can be used to protect machines, the report said.

The Kuai Kuai company was established by Taiwanese entrepreneur Liao Jing Gang and his son, with its main focus on pharmaceutics. They started making snacks to bolster their main business during slow periods.

The snack was originally marketed to children, and the company did not promote its tech-protecting properties, said Kuai Kuai general manager Irene Liao, a granddaughter of the elder Liao.

“The story grew and developed organically, [which means] different people from different industries are able to put their own interpretation into how they think the bags ought to be used,” said Liao.

In some interpretations, the snack cannot be used as good luck charms after their expiration date. A bag has to be replaced by a new pack once every six months. Further, the snack inside should not be eaten, or its protective power would be voided, the report said.

