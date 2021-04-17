Hongkongers must support each other during difficult times, said jailed former lawmaker Cyd Ho.

Ho has been sent to the Tai Lam Correctional Institution for 21 days of quarantine to begin her eight months in prison, after she was sentenced on Friday for participation in a peaceful protest on August 18, 2019.

Ho’s Facebook account shared a post on Saturday, written by her friend, saying that Ho did not sleep well on the first night of detention, but she was in good spirits.

She cleaned her cell and worked out at night and in the morning, the post said. Ho said she gained some weight after all the farewell meals, so she was determined to keep fit, read and write behind bars. She was looking forward to the cup of milk tea offered to prisoners each Sunday, the friend said.

Ho was delighted to hear that former lawmaker Yeung Sum, who also faced verdict on Friday for a separate peaceful protest in 2019, received a suspended sentence, according to the friend.

But Ho felt sad for Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai and former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan, who were sentenced to jail for 14 months in total for two cases, the friend added.

“Hongkongers must persist and support each other in times of difficulties,” the friend quoted Ho as saying.

Members of the public do not need to come visit her, and they could write to her by sending letters to a designated address, or write to her Facebook page, the post said.

