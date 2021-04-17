China made use of its trilateral climate meeting with France and Germany on Friday to “upstage” the United States, which was set to lead its own global climate summit a week later, French media reported.

Beijing authorities on Thursday preemptively announced that Paris had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the virtual talks with his French and German counterparts, the newspaper Le Monde reported.

The announcement was an attempt to “embarrass” U.S. President Joe Biden by specifically naming the “virtual climate summit between China, France and Germany,” Le Monde said. It was a departure from the usual protocol for an invited party, China, to publicize an event before the host, the report noted.

Biden’s initiative is scheduled for just a week later, on April 22 and 23. The U.S. president has invited 40 world leaders, including Xi, to participate in the virtual “Leaders Summit on Climate,” where he is widely expected to unveil a new target on cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 after rejoining the 2015 Paris climate accord which his predecessor Donald Trump had left.

Jennifer Tollman, a senior policy adviser at E3G, an independent European climate think tank, felt that Beijing’s announcement ahead of Biden’s summit was an attempt to stake a claim in leading climate talks on the global stage.

“We are seeing a race to the top on who is a climate leader … Xi Jinping definitely sees climate as a geopolitical issue,” Tollman told the Financial Times.

Dimitri de Boer, who heads the China office of the environmental activist group ClientEarth, said: “Xi Jinping wants to emphasize that China believes its relationship with the E.U. is more important than that with the U.S., when it comes to climate and environmental issues.”

Meanwhile in Shanghai, U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry met with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday for a second day of talks on responding to climate change and achieving carbon neutrality. Kerry is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since Biden took office in January.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play