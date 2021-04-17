The wife of a human rights lawyer detained in northwest China has accused authorities of purposely “making life difficult” for her, as they had held her husband in a remote village more than two hours away.

Human rights lawyer Chang Weiping, 37, was arrested on April 7 for “subversion of state power” by authorities in Baoji in Shaanxi province. Chang’s wife Chen Zijuan was only recently notified that her husband was being held in a detention center in a remote village more than two hours’ travel away from the city, she wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Chen maintained her husband was innocent and accused Baoji public security authorities of being vindictive and abusing their power by detaining Chang in a far-off location.

“As someone from Baoji, we all know that transportation is inconvenient in the Qin Mountains,” Chen wrote. “A lawyer would have to take the high-speed rail and airplane to Xi’an, then take the railway again to Baoji, and then another two hours and 20 minutes on a big bus before they can reach the detention center in that small village.”

She said it was puzzling why public security officials handling the case would do such a thing, considering Chang’s case would require hearing at an intermediate court or higher.

Chen said there was no legal basis for officials to have made such an arrangement and that it was an “outright abuse of power.” Chang’s family was also “extremely angry” at the local authorities’ “reckless behavior” and demanded they release Chang and rectify their wrongs, she said, adding that she would report the case.

Chang has represented defendants in several sensitive human rights cases, including HIV/AIDS and LGBT discrimination cases. He was taken away by police from his residence in Xi’an in January last year after meeting with human rights activists in Xiamen, Fujian province to discuss political affairs. He was granted bail pending trial, but the Baoji judicial bureau subsequently stripped him of his lawyer’s license.

Last October, Chang was charged with inciting subversion of state power and was placed under house surveillance in a designated accommodation in an unknown location. He later uploaded a short video alleging that he had been tortured while under surveillance.

