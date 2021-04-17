The Chinese military’s third aircraft carrier is expected to be the biggest built in the country yet, but its conventional power system will keep it behind the nuclear-fueled carriers of the United States Navy, a military analyst says.

The Type-003 aircraft carrier currently under construction in Shanghai was “significantly larger” than the two already in use by the People’s Liberation Army Navy and was similar in size to the U.S. Navy’s super carriers, the Naval News website reported.

However, one significant difference between the PLA’s Type-003 model and the U.S. Navy’s Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier was that the former was not expected to use nuclear propulsion, the report said.

This was like the difference between night and day, military affairs commentator Wong Dong told Apple Daily. He explained that nuclear-powered carriers were superior because they did not need to constantly replenish fuel.

Wong believed that only if the PLA Navy was successful in building a Type-003 carrier would it attempt to advance toward a Type-004 nuclear-powered version to rival the U.S. Navy.

The Naval News report also discussed the electromagnetic aircraft launch system on the Type-003, which was intended to allow more rapid takeoffs than the traditional steam catapult system.

Wong called the Chinese attempt at building such a system an “astonishing development,” pointing out that the U.S. Navy had encountered difficulties with this technology.

Meanwhile, online photos which apparently show the Liaoning, one of the PLA Navy’s two existing aircraft carriers, staying in a stationary position close to Hainan Island have sparked internet speculation of mechanical failure.

Zheng Jiwen, editor in chief of the Asia-Pacific Defense Magazine, said that while the situation was unusual, the vessel could also have been berthing at the location or advancing at low speed. There was no evidence to support a mechanical failure, Zheng added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play