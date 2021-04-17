Police commissioner Chris Tang again targeted the media on Saturday, condemning a newspaper for its front page photo of children playing with toy guns during a police activity, which he said was divisive and incited hatred.

The apparent condemnation of Apple Daily, which Tang did not name directly, follows a series of similar remarks made by the police commissioner in the previous two days. On Saturday, he said if the purpose of the report was to provoke division and intimidate supporters of the Hong Kong police, then the report was unacceptable.

Speaking at a police graduation drill in Wong Chuk Hang, Tang said that after his previous remarks, some “so-called scholars” had criticized him, which he said was an attempt to denounce people who wanted to speak the truth.

“But I say to you, I am the Commissioner of Police, and I will not be afraid of these forces,” Tang said. “I will definitely speak the truth.”

He hit out at a newspaper for using the phrase “Wuhan virus” to describe COVID-19 — another apparent reference to Apple Daily — which was condemned by the Equal Opportunities Commission on Thursday for its use of the phrase.

Tang said that although Hong Kong does not have a fake news law, it has other laws regulating incitement and other conduct that violates the national security law. He said that the police would not target certain media organizations, but would take action against anyone found to be breaking the law.

When asked if those who violate the national security law include the media, Tang said the police would investigate anyone found to be breaking the law. “No matter if you want to escape or you want to hide, I have the means to find evidence.”

Secretary for Security John Lee also said in recent days that people endangering national security were still using the media, arts and cultural sectors to support the idea of Hong Kong independence and spread destructive thoughts. Lee added that this was a deliberate attempt to portray criminals as heroes.

