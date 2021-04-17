China’s use of “evil laws” to deter Hong Kong people would not succeed, Taiwanese Vice President William Lai said after the mass jailing of prominent democracy advocates in the city.

Beijing did not understand or treasure its people as it believed the anger of the public would end by shutting down the media, and that the people would be deterred from advocating for democracy by enforcing evil laws, Lai said in a Facebook post.

The central authorities should listen to the people and return to Hongkongers the life they deserved, Lai said. Hongkongers should not be forced to choose between patriotism and democracy, he said, adding that Taiwan would stand with the people of Hong Kong.

On Friday, nine defendants were handed punishments ranging from suspended sentences to 18 months in jail for taking part in a peaceful protest on Aug. 18, 2019. They included Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai, top barrister Martin Lee and several former lawmakers.

Kaohsiung city councilor Huang Jie also shared the news on Facebook, as well as another piece of information about Hong Kong’s first celebrations of National Security Education Day on Thursday.

Primary school pupils were given toy rifles at a police academy to experience “exterminating rioters,” among other patriotic education activities, Huang said.

She said that China’s suppression of human rights was chilling, and called on Taiwanese people to support their Hong Kong counterparts while defending the self-ruling island from the threat of the Communist Party.

