China should be a country that upholds fairness, justice and humanity, the country’s former Premier Wen Jiabao wrote in a recent article that has sparked discussion among some on the mainland about the current state of affairs under President Xi Jinping’s leadership.

Wen, who stepped down in 2013, made the remarks in a four-article series published between late March and this month in the Macao-based Jornal Orientacao de Macau.

The majority of the series commemorates the life of Wen’s mother, Yang Zhiyun, who died last December, with the former premier discussing how he had been shaped by Yang’s teachings and used them during his 28 years of work in China’s top power circle.

Wen said his mother taught him to have sympathy for the weak and poor and to stand up against oppression and bullying.

“In my mind, China should be a country of fairness and justice. It should always respect humanity, people’s hearts and the nature of human beings. It should always have youthfulness, freedom and a fighting spirit,” Wen wrote in the fourth article published last Thursday.

The article has led some in mainland China to contemplate how far the country was from Wen’s vision, with some commenting online that the series should be published on the front page of the state-run People’s Daily newspaper. According to some internet users, the articles have already been banned on mainland social media platform WeChat.

The mention of freedom might have violated the mainland’s censorship rules, Hong Kong-based commentator Willy Lam told Apple Daily. However, Wen’s articles did not appear as a political attempt to challenge Xi’s leadership, partly because the former premier had no real political power now, Lam said.

Wen was relatively liberal-minded among China’s top leaders, and the values discussed in his article reflected the beliefs behind the decade-long leadership under former President Hu Jintao, for whom Wen served as premier.

It was strange to publish the articles in the Macao weekly, but this might be intended to avoid potential associations with an attack on Xi’s governance style, Lam added.

It was too early to tell if Wen’s articles were related to any real political campaign to challenge Xi, since the former premier’s views did not resonate with mainland’s mainstream opinion, another veteran commentator on China, Johnny Lau, told Apple Daily. It remained to be seen whether more similar articles or political moves would follow, he said.

The earliest time for any mainland sectors, if there were any, to start making moves to challenge Xi would be early next year before he seeks another presidential term next October, Lau said.

