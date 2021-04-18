A Chinese state media report criticized “profit-seeking law enforcement” and called for a “self-revolution” in the road traffic enforcement system after revealing that a northern county had taken in over 30 million yuan (US$4.6 million) in revenue from traffic fines.

The fines accounted for around one-third of the county’s annual revenue, according to the report in Ban Yue Tan, a magazine published by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The report, which did not reveal the name of the offending county, criticized local officials for adopting a model of law enforcement for profit, which it said would lead to dissatisfaction among citizens.

The report described the county as an area that coal transportation must pass through. Officials were quoted in the report as saying that local industry was underdeveloped and enterprise relatively lacking, which led to a situation where revenue was sought through traffic enforcement measures.

Close to 10 cameras have been set up to detect traffic violations on a stretch of road spanning a few dozen kilometers in the county, according to many drivers. Other devices have also been installed in spots where drivers go downhill or turn corners, the report said.

One driver, who was fined several times, complained that the speed limit for a road was suddenly changed from 60 km/hour to 30 km/hour. It was difficult for those who are not locals or especially familiar with the area to avoid penalties, the driver said.

The Ban Yue Tan report criticized “profit-seeking law enforcement” for causing public dissatisfaction and damaging the government’s credibility.

The report blamed a small number of leading officials for causing trouble based on their wrong views of political advancement.

The state media report follows a number of well-publicized traffic incidents highlighted on Chinese social media recently, including a case involving an expressway in Guangdong province with allegedly unclear signage, which reportedly led to 620,000 drivers committing violations. Local police later said that the number of vehicle owners fined was actually 180,000.

Click here for Chinese version

