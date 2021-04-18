One of China’s major government bodies in Hong Kong has accused Western politicians of trampling on the city’s rule of law and expressed strong dissatisfaction with overseas appeals for the release of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and other pro-democracy figures.

A spokesperson for China’s Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said on Sunday that some “foreign meddling forces” often glorified criminals as “democracy fighters” and obstructed the Hong Kong judiciary’s handling of cases according to the law.

The spokesperson made the comments after several Western countries reacted negatively to the jail sentences handed down for unauthorized assembly offenses involving Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee and other major pro-democracy figures.

The spokesperson said Western countries were being hypocritical by saying that they would stand with the people of Hong Kong while ignoring mainstream public opinion in the special administrative region. “In fact, they stand on the opposite side of Hong Kong people,” the spokesperson added.

The statement came as the Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper, People’s Daily, described the jail sentences as “the embodiment of fairness and justice.” In an article published on Sunday, the newspaper said that the national security law had started a major turnaround from chaos to governance in Hong Kong.

The article added that punishing anti-China figures who caused chaos in Hong Kong, such as Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee and Albert Ho, was a necessary requirement of the rule of law and was the common expectation of the people of Hong Kong.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the EU called the jail sentences a “further sign of the continued diminution of the democratic space and erosion of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong.”

“These developments in Hong Kong call into question China’s will to uphold its international commitments, undermine trust, and impact EU-China relations,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the sentences “unacceptable and incompatible with the non-violent nature” of the activists’ actions.

“We call for the release of those detained and imprisoned for exercising fundamental freedoms,” Blinken added.

