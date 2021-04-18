Hong Kong’s proposed “vaccine bubble” policy has led to bosses pressuring workers to get vaccinated regardless of their physical conditions, according to the Democratic Party.

Democratic Party District Councilor Kwok Man-ho said on Sunday that the government’s proposal — which gives preferential treatment to vaccinated residents in restaurants and other settings — might cause a “ripple effect” of employers coercing workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Would the government use the catering industry as a starting point, and gradually expand it to other industries?” Kwok said at a press conference. He added that cleaners in the Tin Shui Wai district contacted him for help after being pressured by higher-ups.

Workers who are not suited for vaccination — either because of their age or their physical condition — might feel compelled to “risk their lives” just so they could keep their jobs, said Sin Cheuk-nam, the Democratic Party’s spokesperson on labor policy.

Workers should be allowed to make their own decisions on the vaccine instead of being strong-armed by their employers, Sin said, adding that the government should reexamine the proposal.

The Democratic Party said it will set up a free legal-support hotline to answer questions on labor rights and to assist any workers who felt forced to take the vaccine.

Simon Wong, president of the Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, earlier said that the Hong Kong government might roll out a self-declaration form for workers deemed unfit for vaccination. Those workers would then be subject to regular testing, he said.

