China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning is drawing a lot of attention from rival navies, with a Japanese warship photographed shadowing the vessel earlier this month at the same time as a United States destroyer, a Japanese news report said, citing an online photo.

The picture showed a Japanese warship sailing ahead of the Liaoning, which was being followed by another Chinese military vessel. The photo was earlier posted on Twitter by a user, @shiwenye3, an account believed to be that of a sailor on board the USS Mustin, according to Yahoo! Japan News.

A photo taken from the deck of the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and released by the U.S. Navy earlier showed that the vessel was monitoring the Liaoning from a close distance in the Philippine Sea on April 4.

The silhouette of the Japanese warship in the latest photo suggested it was a destroyer from either the Murasame or Takanami classes, Yahoo! Japan News reported.

A video posted by @shiwenye3 captured a Chinese J-15 fighter jet landing on the Liaoning. The footage appeared to have been taken from a vessel that sailed in parallel with the carrier from a distance. A voice in the background uttered a “woo” in exclamation when the Chinese jet made its landing.

The Twitter user’s account has been suspended but backups and screen shots of the clip were still circulated online.

The Liaoning’s movements have become a matter of interest to observers after it was spotted in the Philippine and South China Seas following an exercise near Taiwan early this month.

It was spotted in the waters about 290 kilometers (180 miles) east of Hainan, where it was stationary for the whole of last Monday, sparking speculation about a possible power failure or mechanical fault on China’s first carrier.

