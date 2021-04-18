The wife of a mainland human rights lawyer jailed for subverting state power has urged the authorities to approve a prison transfer and ensure medical treatment for her husband, after a video call showed evidence of injuries.

Yu Wensheng, 53, was jailed for four years in June 2020 and is in a prison in Nanjing, housed in an area intended for inmates over 65 years old who do not exercise. Yu believes this arrangement constitutes mistreatment and has asked for a transfer to a different area of the prison.

Yu’s wife Xu Yan and his elder brother were able to talk with him via video conference on Thursday, after which Xu posted a video on Twitter saying that her husband had been beaten and asking for an investigation.

“Up to now, Yu Wensheng has not been allowed to buy anything, has not been provided with a pen and paper, and his right to read is also not well looked after,” Xu wrote. “I hope that these rights can be ensured as quickly as possible.”

Xu’s remote visit with her husband reportedly lasted 30 minutes. Xu said that the authorities had taken Yu to hospital, where an orthopedist said that Yu’s hands were trembling because of an injury that had damaged his nerves.

Xu asked the prison authorities to carefully consider and approve Yu’s application for hospital treatment, medical parole, monthly visitation rights and a transfer.

Xu added that she planned to take their son with her on next month’s visit and she hoped that the authorities would allow this out of consideration for the child’s welfare.

Yu was convicted of inciting subversion of state power after circulating a letter calling for constitutional reform in China. He was in detention since January 2018, more than two years before his eventual conviction.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play