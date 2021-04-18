Hong Kong police officers have been ordered not to wear non-official badges and insignia on their uniforms, which had been the subject of complaints during the 2019 pro-democracy protest movement.

The Independent Police Complaints Council had recommended non-official badges should be disallowed, wrote Assistant Commissioner of Police Anna Tsang in a recent internal memo seen by Apple Daily. The council made the recommendation after receiving complaints of an officer wearing an embroidered badge reading “police kickass” during the 2019 protests.

According to the notice, the IPCC said it was aware that the badge was meant to boost officers’ morale, but said the display would affect the professional image of the force. The notice asked for follow-up action but did not say whether the 2019 complaint was substantiated.

In a reply to Apple Daily, the force declined to confirm whether it had quoted the IPCC’s recommendation in an internal memo.

The force has stringent rules and guidelines on officers’ uniforms and equipment, and had already reminded frontline personnel to comply with the rules when wearing embroidered badges, a spokesperson said.

Any officers found to be violating rules and guidelines would face disciplinary action, the spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, the police internal complaints department said it found no wrongdoing in the case of an officer who pepper-sprayed former lawmaker Ted Hui in the face during a January 2020 demonstration. The findings of the complaints department were endorsed by the IPCC.

Video footage of the incident showed the officer pulling down Hui’s protective goggles and spraying him in the face. Hui later filed a complaint saying that the officer had abused his power and was negligent in his duties. Hui also took issue with the officer wearing the unofficial “police kickass” badge.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play