A 90-year-old woman living on The Peak was swindled out of nearly HK$250 million (US$32.18 million) by con artists impersonating mainland Chinese officials, which was believed to be Hong Kong’s biggest phone scam loss on record.

The victim, who is taken care of by two domestic workers, wired the money through 11 transactions between August last year and January, after scammers impersonating Chinese police said her identity had been used in a serious case across the border.

Believing that all the money would be returned to her by May, she started making trips to the bank for the transfers, one of which was under the company of one of the fraudsters.

The bank has asked the victim the reason for such large transactions, which she claimed to be for purchasing another property on The Peak.

It was understood that one of her domestic workers became suspicious and alerted her daughter, who later persuaded the 90-year-old to report to the police on March 2.

Police have frozen the bank accounts of HK$9 million and arrested a 19-year-old university student in Tin Shui Wai late last month. He has allegedly visited the victim at her mansion on Plunkett’s Road to give her a phone and a SIM card for the plot.

