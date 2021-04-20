A woman wearing a T-shirt that read “The Brakes Don’t Work” climbed on a Tesla Model 3 sedan at the Auto Shanghai expo on Monday, shouting allegations about Tesla vehicle’s malfunctioning brakes.

Videos circulating online show that the protester was dragged away by security guards, after failing to hide her with open umbrellas.

It was reported that the woman, surnamed Zhang, made a scene because of a car accident that left her parents injured in February. Her father’s Tesla car hit another vehicle before crashing into roadside barriers, allegedly due to brake failure.

Zhang demanded a full refund, Tesla confirmed in a statement earlier. But the company attributed the accident to excessive speed, adding that Zhang has refused any inspection by a third party.

Another female protester, who also complained about the braking system of Tesla vehicles at the expo, added that the airbags in the back seats failed to deploy at all in a car crash last month.

Grace Tao, a Tesla vice president in China, said in an interview with a Chinese business news outlet that the company “cannot compromise.” Zhang’s demand for huge compensation was unreasonable and would not be catered, she reiterated.

But Zhang’s husband denied the automaker’s accusations, saying Zhang has never mentioned the exact amount of compensation or rejected an inspection by a third party.

Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency has also opened fire at Tesla, calling the company’s refusal to compromise “arrogant” in a commentary on Tuesday. Another piece published on Monday urged Tesla to ensure the quality of its electric vehicles can live up to market expectations so as to win more consumers and their trust.

Click here for Chinese version

