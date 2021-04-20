Hong Kong’s press freedom has continued to deteriorate amid Beijing’s crackdown on the city’s liberties, the latest World Press Freedom Index has revealed.

Hong Kong ranked 80th among 180 countries and regions in the world, the same as last year and its lowest level since the index was introduced in 2002.

Compiled by Reporters Without Borders, it attributed Hong Kong’s compromising press freedom to the national security law, which Beijing foisted in the city last June.

The law “allows China to directly intervene in Hong Kong affairs and punish all acts that ‘endanger national security’ in its eyes, which is very dangerous to journalists,” it said in its Tuesday report.

RSF singled out the arrest and months-long detention of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai as one of these interventions.

South Korea and Taiwan were the first and second highest-ranked entries from Asia. Mainland China ranked 177th to be in the bottom four, only higher than Turkmenistan, North Korea and Eritrea.

The index scores countries and regions based on press freedom records from the previous year. A smaller score means greater press freedom and with a score of 6.72, Norway was deemed to have the most press freedom in the world.

According to RSF, Hong Kong is one of 33 countries or regions where media workers have been imprisoned. Mainland China has detained the most media workers, with 73 journalists and 42 citizen journalists being imprisoned, including Australian journalist Cheng Lei who was arrested last August.

The “censorship virus” was spreading from mainland China to other Asia-Pacific countries, it said.

The index showed that since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, freedom of the press was “under threat in all directions” and that even the freedom of cultural and artistic creation was “hampered,” said Hong Kong Journalists Association chairperson Chris Yeung.

He was concerned that journalists “may conduct different levels of self-censorship over the fear of violating the national security law or other criminal regulations.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play