A young Hongkonger in the U.K. has been supporting the city’s pro-democracy movement with his online grocery store from across an ocean.

The owner, who called himself Magic, started his business WaNaHong in London in 2018. The online store sells Asian products that are common in Hong Kong but rare in Britain, like Calbee crisps and bite-sized chocolate-filled cookies Koala’s March.

He has been seeking every opportunity to import and introduce Hong Kong brands to customers in the U.K. “Of the Hong Kong brands I know, many products are of very high quality, like soy sauce and Chinese fermented black beans. I have been using them myself. As long as they are fairly priced, as long as their quality is good, I will try my best to promote them.”

The coronavirus pandemic, which forced the U.K. into three lockdowns, has fueled the trend of online shopping as brick-and-mortar stores remained shut. Now in his 20s, Magic has hired five to six employees, most of them are from Hong Kong.

The young entrepreneur confessed he was overwhelmed by a sense of helplessness in 2019, when the anti-extradition protests rocked his home as well as the world. “There was nothing I could do, except refreshing Facebook and news pages,” he recalled.

But as more and more overseas Hongkongers rallied support for the movement in different countries, Magic joined in and attached campaign materials to every order the shop delivered. He has also partnered with Project R – a platform dedicated to supporting young protesters – and donated to 612 humanitarian relief funds, which has been raising funds for arrested protesters through online crowdfunding since 2019.

In view of Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on Hong Kong, many young protesters have fled to the U.K. in a haste. Magic then started giving them cash coupons. “At least they can afford some food and take care of themselves. I am worried that they would feel lonely for being here on their own. And I hope I can bring them some warmth at the very least.

“It’s just something we should do,” the Hongkonger said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play