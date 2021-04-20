A retired official at the eastern Guangdong city of Shanwei has been placed under investigation by provincial discipline authorities in connection with illegal land seizures that sparked mass protests in the Wukan village a decade ago.

Zheng Jia, 60, is facing a probe by Guangdong’s discipline commission and supervisory committee over serious breaches of the laws, the two watchdogs said on their website on Monday. They did not specify what breaches Zheng was involved in.

Zheng retired in August 2018 as the chairperson of Shanwei’s political consultative conference, which is an advisory body. He had worked in the various Chinese Communist Party organs that oversaw Shanwei, where the Wukan village was located.

Guangdong investigators were investigating Zheng’s links to the illegal sale of Wukan farmlands to developers by Shanwei officials in 2011, an event that triggered mass protests, and an illegal land seizure in the same village two years later, Hong Kong-based Ming Pao newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the Beijing Youth Daily, Zheng played a leading role in the authorities’ drug crackdown when serving as the party chief for Lufeng, a part of Shanwei, in 2013. Some of the operations headed by Zheng were later dramatized in a mainland Chinese TV soap drama.

Zheng’s case is the latest in a string of former Lufeng party chiefs to have been placed under investigation. Chen Zengxin was sentenced to 12 years’ jail for corruption in 2014, while three others were removed from office, the report said.

Some former police officials in Lufeng — including a former subordinate of Zheng — have also been removed from office.

