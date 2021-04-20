Hong Kong authorities’ decision to target leading pro-democracy figures for prosecution is unacceptable and must stop, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, British State Minister for Foreign Affairs for South Asia and the Commonwealth, told the U.K. parliament, as members of the upper house expressed concerns on the recent sentencing faced by veteran activists in Hong Kong.

“The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to Hong Kong’s way of life, protected in both the joint declaration and the Basic Law, and it should be upheld,” said Lord Ahmad on Monday, He stressed that the U.K. should continue raising concerns with the Chinese and Hong Kong governments and “bring together our international partners” to stand up for the people of Hong Kong.

Lord Alton, who personally knows Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee and Margaret Ng, three of the pro-democracy figures who have been prosecuted for participating in a peaceful assembly, questioned, “Does the Minister agree they deserve better than a medieval star chamber and a Stalinist show trial?”

Lord Ahmad said he watched the final interview Lai gave just before his arrest. “It is quite chilling to see the conduct that happened thereafter to someone who stood up for media freedom,” he noted.

He added that the British National (Overseas) visa is working well and there are no other plans for young Hongkongers who are not covered by the scheme, but the U.K. would continue to press the Hong Kong authorities to restore democratic rights and the right to protest in the city.

Baroness Northover urged the U.K. government to stop holding back on imposing sanctions. When asked whether the human right crisis in Hong Kong will be on the G7 agenda, the minister only said the British government will keep reviewing the situation in China and Hong Kong, which will be “a part of the considerations” when finalizing the agenda for the meeting.

