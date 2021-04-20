The United States “remains committed” in assisting Taiwan in strengthening its self-defense, the Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby assured on Monday.

“We remain committed, as we have for multiple administrations, to aiding Taiwan in its self-defense, to providing material for their – for them to defend themselves,” said Kirby, in response to a question on how Japan and the U.S. would develop defense cooperation in preparation for any possible confrontation at the Taiwan Strait.

The Pentagon press secretary stressed Washington’s support for the One-China policy, adding that no one “wants to see things come to blows over Taiwan.”

Japan has been cozying up to the U.S., marked by the meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Washington last Friday.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who also met Suga last week, made Tokyo the first stop in his first overseas trip to Asia, Kirby noted. He pledged that America would continue to work bilaterally with Japanese self-defense forces to improve their collective capabilities in that region given the scope of the threats across the region, including those emanating from North Korea.

But Ryan Hass, an U.S. foreign policy analyst who advised former president Barack Obama on China, said Beijing’s non-military actions against Taiwan, such as diplomatic isolation and political interference, are of greater concern than actual military threat.

In a talk with the National Committee on United States-China Relations on Monday, Hass said the U.S. and China have entered an “action-reaction dynamic” over Taiwan, with both reacting to the actions of one another.

It is in America’s interest for the people in Taiwan to feel safe and confident in their future, he added, urging Washington to hold frank and direct conversations with Beijing to clarify their intentions.

