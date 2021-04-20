China will not seek hegemony or expansion regardless of how powerful it becomes, President Xi Jinping said.

“However strong it may grow, China will never seek hegemony, expansion or a sphere of influence, nor will China ever engage in an arms race,” Xi said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province.

His remarks came a week after China sent 25 aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, to cross Taiwan’s airspace within one day.

“Equality, mutual respect and trust should be at the forefront when countries are dealing with each other,” Xi stressed. Without naming any countries, he added that big nations should behave “with a greater sense of responsibility” and none should dictate global rules or interfere in other countries.

“Any effort to build barriers and decouple works against economic and market principles, and would only harm others without benefiting oneself,” he warned.

His assertion came as tensions between China and the West continued to escalate and Washington has kept up pressure on Beijing under the Biden administration.

Countries in different continents, including the U.S., U.K. and Japan, have recently spoken out against China on issues including crackdown on Hong Kong and human rights violations in Xinjiang, which Beijing has repeatedly accused them of meddling in its domestic affairs.

