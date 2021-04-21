Candidates in Hong Kong’s legislative election will be unable to claim campaigning expenses from the government if they are under investigation or prosecution for suspected breaches of national security laws, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The new arrangement is expected to block compensation for any election spending to dozens of pro-democracy hopefuls who took part in a primary poll last summer, as they have since been charged with subversion.

Under updated guidelines issued by the Registration and Electoral Office, the chief electoral officer must not release any payment to a candidate or list of candidates who has submitted a claim, until the investigation or judicial proceedings arrive at a final determination or are abandoned or terminated.

A candidate who is subsequently found guilty in court will lose the eligibility to receive a full refund from the government.

If the chief electoral officer learns that the police’s national security department has discontinued the investigation, or that the court has found the candidate not guilty, payment will be released to the candidate after the claim is verified, according to the office’s reply to media enquiries.

The guidelines, “2020 Legislative Council General Election Claim for Government Payment in respect of Declared Election Expenses,” were updated by the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau, the office said.

More than 40 democracy politicians will face trial for alleged conspiracy to commit subversion under national security legislation, in light of their participation in the primary for a Legislative Council election that was later postponed from September last year and has yet to be held.

The revised guidelines cover not only those defendants who are in detention, but also people who have been released on bail or have not been formally charged but remain under investigation. None will be granted government refunds for any election expenditure incurred so far.

The arrangement was a departure from what the government announced in July last year. Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said at the time that a person or group whose nomination form was accepted by the Returning Officer would be entitled to receive payment from the government, while those whose forms were rejected would not.

Former lawmaker Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong Baptist University, described the government’s changes to the guidelines as “imprisonment without trial.” He said that the move targeted democracy figures who had taken part in the primary.

“A person who is under investigation or suspected violation of the national security law should be handled separately from his or her rights and qualifications to run for election,” Chan said.

