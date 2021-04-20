China’s agricultural authorities remain concerned that extreme climate and pest infestation could undermine the country’s grain production this year.

This is despite China maintaining its standard grain production last year during the year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Premier Li Keqiang set a target last month for this year’s annual grain output at above 72 million tons, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Tuesday rolled out a series of measures to ensure it could be met.

The ministry will invest 24 billion yuan (US$3.7 billion) to establish a fund that aims to support grain production, deputy minister Liu Lihua told a Tuesday press conference.

The authorities also aimed to complete the construction of 6.7 million hectares of farmland and to carry out restructuring works in more than 300 cities and counties to facilitate greener and higher-efficiency agricultural practices, Liu said. These measures were put in place to ensure a bumper grain harvest in summer, she added.

“Extreme weather such as droughts, floods, extreme cold, and extreme heat, as well as major pests and diseases, may recur many times throughout the year,” she said, adding that the ministry was “not optimistic” about this year’s production yield rate.

“The authorities have formulated disaster prevention and mitigation plans as soon as possible to guide localities in implementing scientific disaster relief measures.”

China is one of the world’s most significant primary food producers, exporting nearly one-fifth of the world’s wheat, corn and poultry every year. Up to 550 million people, or 39% of its entire population, rely on farming as their primary source of income.

Shanghai formulated an implementation plan in March to prevent and control diseases, pests and weeds to ensure the city’s harvest in 2021.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play