A tycoon who was once Shanghai’s richest man courted displeasure from local officials at the weekend by throwing a high-profile birthday banquet after his release from jail last year.

The public appearance of Zhou Zhengyi at the star-studded celebration in a hotel was his first since he was granted an early discharge from a 16-year prison term handed down in 2007 for crimes of bribery and embezzlement.

Zhou, who at the height of his success was named China’s 11th richest man, was seen having a party at the five-star Wanda Reign on the Bund in Shanghai on Sunday to celebrate his turning 60 on April 23, according to videos circulating on the Twitter-like Weibo Chinese microblog platform.

The man cut a dashing figure as he roamed the venue in high spirits, dressed in a fashionable black-and-white checked shirt and tight jacket, the videos showed. He took pictures with the guests, among them well-known names from the movie and local television circles.

Seven TV anchors, including six from the state-run Shanghai Dragon Television, were in attendance.

It was perhaps not a wise move under the currently tense political atmosphere, as the hosts were later said to have been subjected to investigation and punishment from their employers, who were in turn having to deal with the displeased publicity department of Shanghai.

The department was understood to have been caught by surprise when the hosts appeared at Zhou’s party despite his fall from grace.

Years ago, the tycoon was implicated in a legal case that eventually saw the downfall of Chen Liangyu, who as Shanghai party chief was the top officeholder of China’s financial hub.

He has also been on the wanted list of the Independent Commission Against Corruption in Hong Kong for allegedly conspiring to defraud shareholders of two publicly listed companies, the Hong Kong stock exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission between October 2001 and May 2003 by enticing some of the shareholders to accept stock prices that had been lowered.

Zhou also purportedly provided false information to the city’s stock market regulators between April and August 2002 in relation to his acquisition of a listed company, according to ICAC investigations.

