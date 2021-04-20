A Hong Kong woman who managed a channel on instant messaging app Telegram during the city’s 2019 protests was jailed for three years after she admitted charges related to incitement and sedition.

Restaurant waitress Hui Pui-yee, 26, is the first to be convicted for running a Telegram channel in Hong Kong. The messaging tool was widely used by protesters during the 2019 anti-extradition bill demonstrations.

Hui earlier pleaded guilty in the District Court to one charge of conspiring to incite others to commit arson and another of conspiring to commit a seditious act between Aug. 12 and Nov. 28 that year.

Judge Frankie Yiu said Hui had allowed hate speech toward government and police officials, as well as messages instructing people how to create grenades and bombs, to spread on the platform.

The Telegram channel also published the personal particulars of 1,574 mainland Chinese and Hong Kong officials, police officers and legislators, the court heard earlier. Hui could have deleted or edited these messages but she did not, Yiu said.

The judge said he had reduced Hui’s jail term from five years after considering her guilty plea and a psychiatric illness she had suffered since 2014.

Her lawyer said in mitigation that Hui’s role in the channel was passive and she had not read all of its messages.

