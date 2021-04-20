Hong Kong’s top police officer has defended a government proposal to regulate the spread of so-called fake news by the media, arguing that an April 16 headline image published by Apple Daily attempted to divide Hongkongers and incite hatred among them.

Police commissioner Chris Tang’s comments on a Tuesday television program came after Apple Daily posted a picture on its front page last Friday, which showed elementary schoolchildren handling toy guns at the police academy’s national security education day on April 15.

The image later stirred up a backlash against the police, as many believed it was inappropriate for law enforcement to allow minors access to imitation firearms.

Tang attempted to justify the move, saying that the police were teaching schoolchildren about national security, and how the force protected the city. Without naming Apple Daily, he also challenged the newspaper’s purpose of publishing the picture.

“The motive is very suspicious,” he told veteran journalist Michael Chugani on the opinion program, adding that Apple Daily might be deemed as endangering national security.

How the police would address the case was not limited to the provision of the national security law, Tang said.

“You said that there is no law dealing with fake news now, but you may use the national security law to deal with fake news … Even the Chief Executive says there is media freedom, how do you define what is fake news and what is not fake news?” asked Chugani.

“For the time being, there’s no specific law on fake news, right? And there’s no legal definition about fake news,” Tang replied. “I think it’s good to have such a law … that can assist national security and assist us to make Hong Kong more safe.”

The 55-year-old police commissioner did not provide more details on how he believed fake news should be defined.

Responding to Tang’s comments, an Apple Daily spokesperson said the relevant image was based on factual reports, and that the newspaper is editorially independent and enjoys freedom of the press as enshrined in the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

