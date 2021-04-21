Public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong has won the top prize in annual Hong Kong news awards for an investigative report on a Yuen Long railroad attack in 2019.

Award organizers also gave Apple Daily a prize for reporting on scandals that involved police officers who had built illegal structures at their properties.

An episode of RTHK’s Hong Kong Connection program beat 18 other entries to clinch the top prize in the radio and TV broadcasting category at the Kam Yiu-yu Press Freedom Awards. The episode revisited scenes of the July 21, 2019, mob assault that shocked the city.

The RTHK production team won acclaim from the awards’ judges for reconstructing the incident a year after it took place. One of the judges, University of Hong Kong associate journalism professor Fu King-wa, applauded the team for its detailed and professional investigation, which made use of original CCTV footage and interviews with key people to tell the story of the night’s mayhem.

The documentary raised significant questions that “those in authority are reluctant to respond to,” and reflected consideration of public interest, Fu said.

Bao Choy, a freelance producer behind the RTHK episode, is under prosecution for making false statements related to the use of license plate records in the documentary. A court is expected to hand down a verdict on Thursday.

An online award ceremony will be held on May 15. RTHK would not receive the prize as it was reviewing procedures for taking part in program competitions, the broadcaster said in a reply to Apple Daily.

Choy expressed gratitude for the award organizers’ recognition of the documentary. She told Apple Daily that she would receive the award if invited by the organizers. It was absurd for RTHK to stay away from any recognition and honor bestowed on the episode, she added.

Apple Daily, meanwhile, beat 45 other entries to top the print and online media category.

The newspaper’s series of investigative reports into illegal building structures constructed by individual police officers stood out for their fact-based and unwavering approach to exposing wrongdoing that was related to those in authority, said another judge, Hang Seng University communication professor Lee Siu-nam.

The Apple Daily reports started with data from the government’s Land Registry and were backed by site visits and cross-checking. They also gave the accused individuals sufficient chances to respond, Lee noted.

