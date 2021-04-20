Hong Kong’s advantage as a freewheeling entrepot known for low tax rates will likely suffer if a global minimum tax rate for companies comes to pass, as proposed by the United States treasury chief, city economists have warned.

Low taxation in Hong Kong, for years a tax haven, currently means an American company may pay only 5% tax after various concessions are deducted. If a minimum rate takes effect and is set at, say, 12.5%, the company will have to make up the difference of 7.5% to the U.S. government.

The idea of a global minimum rate was raised by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen earlier this month in a high-profile appeal for international support to combat tax avoidance by multinational corporations following the year-long pandemic. Yellen’s plan was quickly echoed by France and Germany.

It would oblige multinational companies to pay the minimum tax on their profits in the regions where they operate, otherwise the mother company could be charged the tax difference where it is based.

Yellen has proposed setting the minimum tax rate at 21%, while the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has recommended 12.5%.

The effective tax rate in Hong Kong is estimated to be less than 10%, which would be lower than the suggestion in either case.

A global minimum tax rate would place Hong Kong at a disadvantage, said Paul Ho, the Hong Kong financial services tax partner at accounting firm Ernst & Young.

However, it would be necessary for the city to comply with international tax standards to protect its reputation and avoid being blacklisted and regarded as a tax haven, Ho said.

Hong Kong had always used a simple and low tax system to attract foreign companies. Companies might reconsider whether the local market had sufficient business opportunities, talent and other support measures to offset the effect of a minimum rate, he added.

Economist Simon Lee believed that when deciding whether to stay in Hong Kong, companies had to take into account overall operating costs, including the local business environment, information flow and asset security. Low taxation was only one of the various considerations, the senior business lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong said.

The Hong Kong government should introduce rental or labor subsidies to offset companies’ extra spending on taxes, he suggested.

