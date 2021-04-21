Pro-establishment lawmakers are balking at loopholes in suggested legal changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system that may allow candidates to derail a legislative election at the 11th hour.

The naysayers on Wednesday questioned why the draft amendments allowed for the Legislative Council election to be halted in the event of death or disqualification of a geographical constituency candidate.

Some of the lawmakers warned the government of the possibility that a candidate might submit his nomination form just before the deadline, then deliberately act in a way that would trigger his disqualification so as to screw up the election.

Hong Kong’s legislature is debating the government’s Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill, which proposes that the Returning Officer must stop proceedings for an election if a candidate has died or is disqualified by the candidate eligibility review committee on or after the election date but before the results are declared.

Roy Tang, the permanent secretary for constitutional and mainland affairs, explained at a legislative meeting on Wednesday that the proposed arrangement was based on a bill drafted by the government in 1997 for functional constituencies, otherwise known as trade seats.

Lawmakers at that time said that a functional constituency had a high chance of having only two candidates, so if one of them could not continue to run for election due to death or disqualification, the other candidate would automatically win the seat uncontested under the bill provisions.

Voters would then be deprived of the opportunity to renominate suitable candidates, Tang said.

He said that as the upcoming LegCo election would adopt a binomial system for the geographical constituencies, the government decided to adopt this procedure to allow for a by-election with a similar nomination process, so that members of the public could have a choice of candidates.

Alice Mak, a lawmaker from the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, was one of those who disagreed with the amendment. She said that it was unfair to ask one candidate to stop the election campaign just because the other had been removed by the committee.

Gary Chan, a lawmaker from the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said that loopholes were present in the amendment bill. It would let people stand for election, all the while planning to be disqualified, in order to disrupt the event, he said.

Both Mak and Chan cautioned against paving the way for people who intended to derail the polls.

Fellow pro-Beijing lawmaker Martin Liao, who as LegCo Bills Committee chair was presiding over the meeting, sought to diffuse the argument by saying that the chances of such a case happening were small as all candidacies would need to be approved by the committee.

Tang reminded the pro-establishment camp that the likelihood of death or disqualification could happen in any political party.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said that since many legislators had expressed concern over the proposal, his officials might review the arrangement.

