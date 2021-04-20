Hong Kong’s civil servants have taken to snitching on one another after most followed the government’s requirement to declare they would uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the special administrative region, a union leader says.

Civil servants had been reporting on their colleagues, said Leung Chau-ting, chair of the Federation of Civil Service Unions, putting the figure at more than 10,000 cases. He told a radio program on Tuesday that the culture had become “widespread and prevalent.”

“[Civil servants] used to be able to chat about anything, but now everyone keeps quiet … You don’t know which person around you could be a snitch,” the union leader said.

He cited the case of a newly hired civil servant who became the subject of a complaint just two months after getting the job. A colleague took screenshots of posts shared on social media and claimed the new recruit was expressing political views.

The complaint was dismissed after a two-month investigation but it caused immense stress, Leung said.

He had reflected his concerns to Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip, he said, but received no reply. The bureau seemed uninterested in stopping this type of behavior, and might even want to encourage it, he added.

Leung said he would remind new hires to delete all social media posts and stay away from politics, including seemingly innocuous topics such as the color of masks.

It was a waste of time and manpower for the government to deal with snitching reports, Leung said, urging the authorities to issue clearer guidelines on what could or could not be said.

Late last year, the Hong Kong government announced that all civil servants would need to pledge loyalty, which it said was required under the city’s national security law. As of the deadline, only 129 people out of a workforce of 180,000 have declined to sign the pledge.

The 129 civil servants were “very brave” as they were sacrificing their careers to test the government’s response, Leung said.

