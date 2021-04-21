Reuters reported on April 14 an unofficial delegation was heading to Taiwan for a three-day visit at the request of U.S. President Joe Biden. The team was led by former U.S. Senator Christopher Dodd, a close friend of Biden. Other members included two former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, as well as Director Dan Biers of the US State Department’s Office of Taiwan Coordination. The group arrived at Taipei’s downtown Songshan airport mid-afternoon on April 14. They immediately became the focus of the domestic media, which treated them like Hollywood superstars.

In the past, when the Chairman of American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), including Raymond Burghardt and James Moriarty, were not followed as closely by the media as the trio delegation. This of course has to do with the nature of the delegation. In particular, the White House senior official called the trip “a personal signal” from President Biden, immediately underscoring the significance of the visit. From its itinerary in Taiwan to the messages released by White House officials, three implications can be found for Taiwan-U.S. relations.

First, Biden Administration follows former President Donald Trump’s policy, placing the U.S.-Taiwan relations in parallel with the U.S.-China relations. Given the fact that the delegation’s three-day visit to Taiwan almost coincided with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry’s stay in China for climate talks, some believed Biden’s move was intended to “strike a balance” to avoid the perception that the U.S. is going too close with China.

U.S.-Taiwan relations no longer an adjunct to U.S.-China relations

Biden’s delegation came as the U.S. and Taiwan marked the 42nd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. It may seem like a far-fetched reason. In fact, few had been dispatched to Taiwan to celebrate the anniversary of the Act (except in 2019). White House officials made it clear to Reuter’s reporters that U.S.-Taiwan relations should not be confused with U.S.-China relations for the former has its own philosophy and foundation. In late August 2020, then East Asia and Pacific Assistant Secretary David Stilwell said in his speech that U.S.-Taiwan relations are different from U.S.-China relations, and the former is not a subsidiary of U.S.-China relations. The White House officials reiterated this with regards to Dodd’s delegation to Taiwan, signaling Biden continues Trump’s policy on U.S.-Taiwan relations. That is, U.S.-China relations and U.S.-Taiwan relations are separate categories and U.S.-Taiwan relations are no longer an adjunct to U.S.-China relations.

Second, the composition of the delegation suggests Biden is attempting to develop a new form of diplomacy with President Tsai Ing-wen. The group is led by Dodd, Biden’s confidante who helped Biden search his Vice-presidential candidate. He was also tipped to be the next Ambassador to Ireland. A White House senior official implied Dodd traveled to Taiwan as Biden’s special envoy, showing he had Biden’s full authorization.

Biden is known for his informal diplomatic style. He prefers to make a personal connection with his counterparts or partners and refers to personal knowledge as a guideline for diplomatic maneuver. Given Dodd’s longstanding friendship with Biden, is it possible that Biden wants to understand Tsai and use the new knowledge to shape his decision on U.S.-Taiwan relations? Since the One-China policy makes it difficult for him to build a personal connection with Tsai, he asked his close friend Dodd to do this for him?

New form of diplomacy is likely to hit established system

We don’t know for sure if the assumption is true. But if the delegation makes more visits to the island, such an assumption will have a certain possibility. Biden values personal relationships. The cross-Strait issue is so important that some consider it a point of contention between the U.S. and China. Taiwan is indispensable for the U.S. in terms of semiconductors, democratic rule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. It makes sense Washington leadership is keen to understand Taiwan’s leaders.

Third, will dispatching special envoys to become a new model for high-level interaction between Taiwan and the U.S.? In general, Washington does not send envoys to Taiwan, except for the presidential inauguration ceremony. Now is different. Less than 100 days into Biden’s presidency, a high-level, bipartisan delegation to Taiwan is indeed very rare and unusual.

The composition of the group shows the members’ remakes on U.S.-Taiwan relations may have been authorized and approved by Biden. Others claiming to speak on behalf of Biden or senior U.S. officials must first be proven by the delegation. This shows how high-level bureaucrats of both countries manage information.

However, if more U.S. President’s personal delegations are dispatched to Taiwan, who will represent Biden? Will the new form of diplomacy make an impact on the established system?

For example, what is the difference between their role and AIT Chair? What issues are appropriate for discussion with the delegation? Is it a need for Taiwan to create a similar mechanism? Since the group includes former key lawmakers, how should we deal with and define the relations with Congressmen?

It makes sense for the U.S.-Japan summit to mention Taiwan

Biden’s delegation is a very different maneuver. The Chinese Communist Party launched a political war by circulating online a fake Presidential Office document on the final day of Dodd’s visit, which actually allows the U.S. key players to witness first-hand how the Communist Party uses every way to penetrate and attack Taiwan. Following what is regarded as the Chinese Communist Party’s unilateral declaration of war against Taiwan, the delegation’s feedback will definitely sway and complicate the future development of U.S.-China relations. With this perspective in mind, it makes sense that the recent U.S.-Japan summit ignored Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s warning and released a rare joint statement stressing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Dispatching a personal delegation to Taiwan suggests how Biden approaches U.S.-China and U.S.-Taiwan relations separately. It also shows Biden recognizes Taiwan’s importance and has expectations for President Tsai. Whether a new for of diplomacy and interaction will emerge remains to be seen, but this is obviously a very special step.

（Lai I-Chung/ Fellow and Member of Executive Board, Taiwan Thinktank）

