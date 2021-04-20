More than 40% of Chinese youths look down on the West, while another 48% see Western countries as equals to China, according to a survey by the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece Global Times.

Only 8.1% of the 1,281 internet respondents — aged 15 to 35 — told the newspaper’s research center that they looked up to the West.

The Global Times’ report then compared the figures with the respondents’ self-reported feelings towards the West five years ago. Almost 40% said they had looked up to Western countries, 42.1% said they used to see them as equals and 18.4% said they had looked down on them.

Almost two-thirds cited suppression of Chinese technology companies as a main reason for their deteriorating views of the West, while 63.5% said they were unhappy about Western’s countries’ reaction towards Xinjiang.

The countries’ “interference in Hong Kong affairs and Taiwan question” was quoted by 63.3% as another major reason.

The report did not specify whether the ratios were reflective of all respondents or only those who had reported a change in their attitude towards the West.

Among the respondents, 60.3% agreed that China was more influential than the West in terms of public safety, and 57.1% mentioned the country’s respect for human rights.

China has in recent years become more provocative in its foreign policy, with government spokespeople, diplomats and senior officials frequently calling out the West for interference. Some have described it as “wolf warrior diplomacy,” named after a Chinese military action-adventure film released in 2015.

