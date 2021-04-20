Veteran commentator Michael Chugani has quit his job as a talk show host and ended some of his newspaper columns as well, citing frustration with “red lines” in Hong Kong’s political environment.

Chugani confirmed to Apple Daily that he would no longer host TVB’s “Straight Talk,” one of the few English-language programs conducting interviews on Hong Kong’s current affairs. His replacement will be Eugene Chan, a dentist who used to chair the board of advisers for public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong.

Chugani will also stop writing columns for the South China Morning Post and the Hong Kong Economic Journal, though his column at the Headline Daily will continue.

“I’m really tired and I can’t find inspiration for my writing, so I ended my column at the South China Morning Post,” he said.

“For politics, I have to figure out whether a topic crosses the ‘red line.’ If I can’t figure it out, I’d rather just not write.”

Chugani said he needed a break after a decades-long career, and was planning to write a book about his experiences as a journalist. He originally planned to visit family members in the United States but decided against it due to quarantine measures, he said.

Chugani said he would remain in Hong Kong for at least the next couple of months, and had adopted a daily routine of hiking, cooking and watching Netflix.

Chan, the replacement host for “Straight Talk,” told Apple Daily that he received TVB’s invitation last week and was honored to take up the role. He said he hoped to “spread the right message” on different platforms and to “work toward the benefit of his home.”

Chan agreed that the program should invite guests with different views and backgrounds, but said it would depend on the issue being discussed. He would cooperate with the program’s producers to look for suitable guests, he added.

In 2012, Chan was a prominent supporter of Leung Chun-ying during the latter’s election bid to become Hong Kong’s chief executive. Chan also advises Our Hong Kong Foundation, a think tank established by former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa.

