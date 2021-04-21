Former Premier Wen Jiabao released four personal essays in Macao Herald in the run-up to Ching Ming Festival this year, mourning his mother who passed away in December last year, and recounting how his “ambitious, self-reliant, and persevering” mother has influenced his life. In the fourth article which relates his love for his home country, Wen said, “China, in my vision, should be a country of justice and fairness. There should always be respect for the will of people, humanity and human nature, and there should always be an air of youth, freedom and hard work. I cried over it and I fought for it.” The article was once widely circulated in China’s social media, but now, reportedly, it was censored. If it is true that even the former premier was silenced, how could people at grass-roots level speak up at all? This reveals how delicate the political situation is in China right now.

How come the article of Wen was published in an obscure Macao weekly paper distributed for free instead of a party or state media outlet? Obviously, CCP(Chinese Communist Party) veterans like Wen must abide by the party’s policies and practices for propaganda. Unless they have the approval of the central government or even Xi Jinping, it is difficult for them to make public appearances and speak up in China at will. If they want local people to hear their alternative views and read their articles which are not propaganda in nature, they have to resort to the foreign media. This is regardless of whether the content is sensitive; it is the identity of the author that matters. Of course, for Wen’s article, both factors count.

Wen wrote in the article that after he became Premier for the first time in November 2003, his mother reminded him in a letter, “You are now Premier. It is such a high status. You are a civilian from a humble background. Your family is not well connected at all. Your success is hard-earned. It is in your character to strive for perfection, but it is so difficult to achieve perfection because China is such a big country with huge population...You must reach out and be accessible. You must work in harmony with people. Remember this: a single tree does not make a forest.” His mother wrote to him again in October 2007 when he was destined to be re-elected, “Your achievements in the past five years were earned with hard work; they were not easy to come by. The next five years will be difficult and complicated. It is no easy task to keep it up. How can you shoulder all issues and challenges on your own? You need to count on people in the same boat in order to get through the next five years smoothly.” Both letters echoed the same proposition: to achieve success, one must cooperate and work with others.

Obviously, Wen Jiabao would understand such notion very well without the reminder of old Mrs. Wen. In fact any working adult can appreciate that notion. Now that Wen brought it up, it is inevitable that there will be speculations and associations. Wen is a political figure; his words and deeds will be endowed with political significance. Wen used to work in the Zhongnanhai compound for 28 years, including 10 years as Premier. It’s quite natural that his words will be interpreted as a warm reminder to the current leader on how to be a good official. In short, good government and good governance must be based on people working together and helping each other. That is the way it should be. But those currently in power do not seem to meet such requirement.

In addition, Wen boasted in the article that he had no strong backing or powerful connections. He was neither a princeling nor officialing. He ascended to the Premier position because of his hard work and recognition by the party. These remarks remind people that some ten or twenty years ago, the CCP Central Committee was open minded enough to appoint capable people. Nowadays, it seeks only loyalty. Absolute loyalty to the party and the leader is the only consideration for promotion; morality and abilities do not count. The difference is immense.

At odds with the main theme of CCP’s centennial celebration

However, it is the emotive words of lament that are most sensitive and that have triggered off most discussion and repercussions. Wen Jiabao said: “I sympathize with the poor and the weak, and oppose bullying and oppression. China, in my vision, should be a country of justice and fairness. There should always be respect for the will of people, humanity and human nature, and there should always be an air of youth, freedom and hard work. I cried over it and I fought for it.” Of course, these words are totally out of accord with the times but they are his reflections and confessions, asserting that he has fought for fairness, justice and freedom in China, and has stood up for the poor and the weak. To make his statements more convincing, Wen Jiabao said in the article that his mother sympathized with the poor, and had lived a frugal and honest life.

Wen Jiabao is a high-ranking anomaly in the CCP after Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang, and he has indeed publicly stated that he longed for democracy and freedom. His latest essay is both a tribute to his dead mother and an affirmation of his own ideals. It is also regarded as an expression of dissatisfaction with the current society. At a time when the party’s centennial celebration is in full swing, the main theme is to praise the party’s magnificient achievements and Xi Jinping’s great plans in the new era. Furthermore, the CCP has regarded freedom as a taboo in recent years. Wen’s words are at odds with the new era. In particular, the statement that “China, in my vision, should be a country of justice and fairness” seems to suggest that China is not a fair and just country currently.

Wen may not have any intention to challenge or provoke, but in the new era where things are often blown out of proportion, it is hard to tell whether Wen will be caught up in trouble. Jack Ma’s criticisms of China’s outdated financial regulatory system has torpedoed the listing of Ant and landed himself in hot water. It is even rumored that he will be forced to divert his stake in and give up his control of Ant. Will Wen Jiabao have to pay a high price for his remarks?

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play