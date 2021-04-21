A video of a Guangzhou accident involving a Tesla car and the death of a passenger is being widely circulated on the internet amid a row between the American company and Chinese customers.

In the video, the Tesla car is seen hitting a concrete barrier while overtaking another vehicle. It bursts into flames and is badly damaged, according to another clip.

Police said the accident happened in Zengcheng in the southern city of Guangzhou on Saturday night, and that the driver was a 33-year-old man surnamed Zuo. A male passenger traveling in his car died on the spot.

The first video became one of the most popular on Chinese social media platform Weibo as the automaker apologized for a dispute it was having with Chinese consumers.

The dispute revolved around a protest that took place earlier this week at the Shanghai auto show against “malfunctioning brakes” in Tesla vehicles. Protesters were arguing about a customer’s request for a refund after a February accident, according to the company.

Tesla’s initial response, in which it said it would not “compromise on unreasonable complaints,” drew a wave of criticism from China’s state-run media. The company apologised on Weibo on Tuesday “for not having resolved the problem with the car owner in a timely manner.”

It added that a team had been set up to handle the case and that the company “would work with any government investigation.”

