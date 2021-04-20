A Hong Kong court sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for the murder of their five-year-old daughter in 2018, and jailed the girl’s step-grandmother for five years on charges of neglect.

Jurors sitting in the High Court last week convicted the couple, who earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of child cruelty but not to murder. Addressing the cruelty charge, Judge Albert Wong said it was uncommon to see cases of such severity. The couple had used “extreme cruelty” toward their victim and her older brother, he said.

In January 2018, the girl died of septicemia after nearly six months of physical abuse. Medical experts testified that her body was covered in 133 injuries, indicating she had been repeatedly slapped, punched and struck with solid objects.

The girl suffered head injuries after her father threw her against the ceiling many times, the court earlier heard.

Wong said the couple’s actions were the “worst and most serious type,” and put the starting point of the prison sentence for child cruelty at nine years and nine months. Their jail terms for the cruelty charges will be served concurrently with the life sentence.

Any reasonable person would know that the girl was in need of urgent medical care in the period before her death, but her mother selfishly tried to hide the extent of the injuries, Wong added.

The step-grandmother, 65, lived in the same household but acted selfishly in not taking the children for medical help, the judge said. The woman must have known about the child abuse, and her inaction was an implicit sign of approval that allowed the crime to continue.

She was the only person who could offer a helping hand to the children, but her selfishness prevented her from doing the right thing, Wong said.

After passing the sentences, Wong addressed the girl’s mother and noted that she had sworn on a Bible before giving her testimony in court.

“The Bible says, ‘If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.’ I trust you remember that verse.”

