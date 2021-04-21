Chinese President Xi Jinping will on Thursday attend an online climate meeting of global leaders led by his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Xi would join the event at the invitation of Biden and was scheduled to deliver an important speech, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

The two-day talks, involving many other heads of state, will be the first time Biden is meeting with Xi since taking office in January, and take place just days after U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry’s trip to Shanghai.

Kerry and China’s climate representative Xie Zhenhua had closed-door discussions, following which the two nations on Sunday released a joint statement declaring commitment to cooperating to tackle the climate crisis. Both sides added that they looked forward to the summit to be held this Thursday.

Biden has invited 40 leaders to take part in his upcoming event, a new push initiated by the U.S. president to cut emissions. For days, China did not explicitly say whether Xi would attend.

In a Tuesday speech, Xi hinted at the U.S. throwing its weight about, although he avoided directly naming any party. “Global governance should reflect the evolving political and economic landscapes in the world,” he said in a keynote address delivered at the opening of the Boao Forum for Asia on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

“The future of the world should be decided by all countries working together,” he continued, saying that the international community should “not let the rules set by one or a few countries be imposed on others.”

He added for good measure: “What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony. Big countries should behave in a manner befitting their status and with a greater sense of responsibility.”

The Beijing authorities were nervous about Washington joining forces with its allies, according to an analysis piece Reuters published on Tuesday.

China on one hand was seeking to improve ties with Iran, North Korea and Russia, which were also against the U.S., the analysis noted. On the other hand, it wanted to tell the Washington government that their bilateral relationship was one of cooperation, not competition. China would be looking to convey this message to the U.S. at the impending climate summit, the article said.

