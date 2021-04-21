Big Brother is watching ever more closely, by rolling out internet addresses unique to each and every web user in mainland China through technological advancement.

The country in April recorded the most number of IPv6 addresses in the world, surpassing the United States, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

IPv6 stands for Internet Protocol version 6, which was developed to replace IPv4 to meet the demand for far more web addresses to connect devices as the internet grows rapidly. With IPv6, Chinese authorities can conduct online surveillance more easily as each IP address will be linked to a specific individual.

On Tuesday, China announced opening Future Internet Technology Infrastructure, a large testing facility at Tsinghua University in Beijing that would host an internet backbone network, Xinhua reported.

The venue was the world’s largest of its kind and China’s first major science and technology infrastructural project in the information field at the national level, the report said.

Core backbone nodes are located in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country. The core nodes operate on a bandwidth of 200GB and support no less than 4,096 large-scale experimental networks.

IPv6 uses 128-bit addresses, equal to about 340 trillion trillion trillion IP addresses, while IPv4 uses a 32-bit address space, which provides 4.2 billion unique addresses.

The application of IPv6 has triggered controversy over privacy, however.

Wei Leping from China Telecom said in 2017 that the adoption of IPv6 could aid in the implementation of a real-name system, which would better safeguard national security.

But more IP addresses did not mean a more advanced state, said Eric Fan, cybersecurity convenor of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation

Fan said that the rate of application was more important. He believed that the large number of IPv6 addresses obtained by China was due to the country’s ambitions to build smart cities so it could use the internet to control everything more effectively.

Wong Ho-wa, a member of the information technology subsector of Hong Kong’s Election Committee, said that the adoption of the IPv6 in China was a matter of upgrading. It was not a technological advancement or an innovative development, nor did China surpass the U.S. in web technology.

He acknowledged that the authorities would find it easier to monitor internet users as each of them would have a unique IP address.

