The top 10 antitrust cases in southern Guangdong province include lawsuits against internet giants Tencent, Baidu and NetEase Inc, a provincial court has said amid China’s high-profile crackdown on technological firms over monopolistic behavior.

For the first time, the Guangdong High People’s Court listed 10 previous cases of anti-competitive practices and identified them as landmark verdicts. The province had been handling more of such cases in recent years, the court said on its website.

One case involved the Shenzhen-based Elite patent firm suing search engine Baidu over anti-competitive conduct and the Zhubajie company for using its registered trademark.

Elite had registered two Chinese characters that meant “elite” as its trademark. Zhubajie paid Baidu money so that a keyword search for the term “elite trademark” would yield a link to Zhubajie’s website in the results.

Zhubajie was subsequently ordered to pay the Shenzhen company 500,000 yuan in damages over intellectual rights infringement, while Baidu had to foot out 100,000 yuan for associated liability.

The case set an example of the responsibility search engine operators should shoulder, the Guangdong court said.

Earlier this month, Chinese regulators slapped China’s leading e-commerce company Alibaba with a record 18.2 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) fine for monopolistic practices. They also ordered 34 web companies to rectify their antitrust conduct within one month or face penalties.

The 10 landmark cases listed on Tuesday included two unsuccessful lawsuits against Tencent and online gaming developer NetEase.

In the Tencent suit, a Shenzhen software developer said it had 26 accounts on Tencent’s messaging tool Wechat that were being blocked in an abuse of the technological giant’s market dominance.

A Guangdong court in 2018 ruled in favor of Tencent, saying the plaintiff could have used online platforms other than WeChat to promote its products.

NetEase came under a legal challenge by Guangzhou Huaduo Network Technology, which operated a live game streaming platform and alleged that NetEase misused its market dominance.

The court ruled against Guangzhou Huaduo last year, saying that NetEase did not have dominating power and its restrictions had a limited impact on consumers. NetEase was allowed to limit the livestreaming of one of its popular online games to its own streaming platforms.

