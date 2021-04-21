Earlier, when the yield of U.S. Treasury bonds spiked, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued to stress that the Fed had no intentions to pull back on quantitative easing (QE) nor to raise interest rates, and would maintain monetary easing. Last week, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suddenly disclosed in an interview that the Fed would consider buying fewer bonds when the inoculation rate in the U.S. reached 75% or 80%. Soon after, Powell further added that the Fed might start to slow the pace of its bond purchases before committing to an interest rate increase.

There is no timeline as to when interest rates will be raised, but the market expects the vaccination rate in the U.S. to reach 75% as early as June of this year. One of the things to note is that among the Fed members representing the hawks and doves, Bullard is one of the top doves. Therefore, by arranging for him to deliver this message, it is actually the same as giving a signal to the market that the Federal Reserve, like a girlfriend who has had a change of heart, is about to change its attitude.

So the question is back to the earlier emphasis, we are now at a turning point. It has been a period of monetary policy stimulus since the financial crisis of 2007–2008, and may transition to a period of fiscal policy stimulus in June at the earliest. The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield has dipped lower but still hovers at its recent all-time highs. However, it is worthy to take note of two observations. 96% of the S&P 500 constituents are trading above the 200-day moving average, representing considerable strength. It has been more than a decade since the market has been this strong, and the last time it happened was in September 2009, when the Federal Reserve’s initial round of quantitative easing (QE 1) was underway. The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) put/call ratio is on the rise, which is not necessarily a bearish indicator, but at least it shows that investors are starting to hedge their positions.

Fiscal policy stimulus is that the government takes the lead in increasing spending to create hard demand, so where does the money come from? There are two sources: bond issuance and tax increases, both of which have been clearly stated to be in the pipeline. It is expected that after the start of the QE tapering, the U.S. government will control interest rates with operation twist (OT) or yield curve control (YCC) in order to issue bonds without the burden of high yields and the pressure placed on the Fed’s liabilities. Curtailment of QE means that the central bank will gradually withdraw from the role as the ultimate buyer of government bonds, resulting in lower bond prices and higher yields. Interest rates can rise, but not too much, then how can it be attractive to foreign investors? The key will be in the foreign exchange (FX) rate.

If foreign investors buy U.S. Treasury bonds and the U.S. dollar continues to rise, then when the bonds are redeemed at maturity, investors will make money in FX. For example, a Chinese investor buys US$10 billion worth of bonds with a conversion of 65 billion yuan; upon maturity, the dollar appreciates, and the US$10 billion can be traded to return 70 billion yuan. Thus, the Chinese investor makes a profit. At first glance, it sounds like the U.S. dollar will trend upward as there will be inflation, a tapering of QE, and possibly interest rate hikes after next year. However, a strong dollar often implies a liquidity crunch in global financial markets. How do you play the game to avoid a strong dollar?

Play in a reversal mode. The U.S. dollar has started to fall this year, and only after foreign investors enter the U.S. bond market did the dollar return to its original level. This is similar to an IPO of a stock, which offers a lower price to large investors before speculating higher. What kind of tactics will be played, we do not know yet, but it is estimated that we will see some indications during the first half of this year. In any case, the turnaround period is expected to be more volatile, so it is advisable to be cautious.

(Mr. Tregunter, financial columnist)

