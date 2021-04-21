The use of the “ambassador” title on the name card of Japan’s top representative to Taiwan has captured attention, as the two places do not have formal diplomatic ties.

Izumi Hiroyasu’s name card was carrying the term in Chinese, said Cheng Yun-peng, a lawmaker of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Cheng uploaded a photo of the card on Facebook and said he was surprised by it, not having noticed the term in the past.

Relations between Japan and Taiwan are maintained by informal civil organizations. Izumi is the head of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, whose website names him as “chief representative” instead of ambassador.

The Japanese is a career diplomat who has served in China, the United Kingdom and the United States. Before working in Taiwan, he was Japan’s ambassador to Bangladesh.

Tokyo’s friendly relationship with Taipei hit a high point recently, following a joint statement it issued with Washington after a talk between their leaders that mentioned Taiwan for the first time in 52 years.

Last week, Taiwan-friendly Japanese lawmaker Furuya Keiji tweeted a photo of the official residence of Izumi, where a flag of Japan could be seen.

In the past, the residence had not raised the flag, fearing anger from China, Furuya said. “Democratic nations should work with each other to resist China, which has deviated from normality,” he said.

The flag has been in an elevated position since January, Taiwan’s Central News Agency cited sources as saying. Izumi’s residence flew the flag at half-mast following a severe train accident in eastern Taiwan earlier this month.

Click here for Chinese version

