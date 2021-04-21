The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions has come under fire from the pro-Beijing camp for its plans to screen three documentaries related to the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Pro-establishment newspapers on Thursday reported that the HKCTU would host member-only screenings of “Inside the Red Brick Wall,” “Eternal Springs in the Mountains” and “Taking Back the Legislature” this month. The films document the protests and subsequent clashes that happened at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Legislative Council, respectively.

The events were political and were not consistent with the nature of unions, the newspapers claimed.

Lawmaker Holden Chow, a member of the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said that the HKCTU could be violating the national security law since the screenings could be seen as “promoting terrorism, subversion or inciting serious violence.”

HKCTU Chief Executive Mung Siu-tat said the attacks were groundless and “reminiscent of the Cultural Revolution,” adding that the documentaries merely explored social issues and historical events.

“If [Chow] had watched these films, he would know it’s impossible to describe them as promoting terrorism or inciting violence,” Mung told Apple Daily. He also rejected the notion that documentary screenings were not in line with a union’s function, saying that workers should have the freedom of thought, speech and assembly.

Mung questioned whether there was still freedom of thought under Hong Kong’s national security law. “If Holden Chow’s reasoning was valid, does that mean we can only make state-approved films about patriotism and ‘loving Hong Kong?’” he said.

The confederation postponed its Wednesday screening after being visited by Leisure and Cultural Services Department officials, who said they had the authority to be present during the event and to collect attendees’ information.

The event was postponed to protect attendees’ privacy, Mung said, adding that he was seeking legal advice on the matter.

Separately, the Hong Kong Journalists Association issued a statement on Wednesday expressing its disappointment over pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao’s “inaccurate reporting” of the association’s plans to host its own screenings of “Inside the Red Brick Wall.”

The association said it will cancel the originally scheduled Saturday screening over concerns expressed by the venue’s owner and also to protect the safety of attendees.

Ta Kung Pao had wrongly described the event as an “underground activity” when in fact it was a regular screening, the association said. Under the Basic Law, Hong Kong residents are guaranteed the “freedom to engage in academic research, literary and artistic creation, and other cultural activities,” it added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play