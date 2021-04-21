A Chinese scholar has come to the defense of a young journalist accused of subversion and has criticized a state-backed media outlet’s version of events as being the “the opposite of reality.”

The Global Times last week accused a journalist with the surname Tian of spreading disinformation and colluding with foreign groups to smear China’s reputation. The journalist “engaged with more than 20 hostile foreign groups and more than a dozen officials” during a visit to a Western country in 2019, the newspaper said.

Tian was arrested in 2019 for “seriously harming China’s political security” and received a closed-door trial last November, the state-owned media outlet reported. Tian had previously studied at a university in China’s northern province of Hebei and interned at a Western news organization’s Beijing office.

Legal scholar Zhang Jie recently disputed the newspaper’s report. He had met the journalist, who he identified as Tian Chuang, and described him as an “outstanding young man” who belonged to an enlightened generation.

Tian had a “strong yearning for freedom and democracy” and cared deeply about human rights issues in China, Zhang wrote in the online publication Yibao, adding that all of Tian’s articles were within legal bounds.

Tian interned at Voice of America as an undergraduate and visited the news organization’s headquarters in Washington D.C. during a trip to the U.S. in 2019, Zhang wrote.

Tian also visited news broadcaster Radio Free Asia and U.S.-based scholar and activist Han Lianchao. Han took Tian to meet with U.S. officials overseeing human rights issues, but the officials only inquired about the situation in China and did not ask Tian to do anything, Zhang said.

Han also expressed outrage at Tian’s arrest and said the charges were fabricated.

Tian’s family has a long history with the Chinese Communist Party, according to Zhang. Tian’s father fled to Russia for asylum after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and subsequently divorced Tian’s mother, who now works at a government agency.

