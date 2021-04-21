A Global Times reporter who was assaulted at a Hong Kong protest in 2019 is in the news again, this time because, according to the father, he has to leave his job and Beijing as he “cannot afford a home” in the Chinese capital.

“Fu Guohao is already 30 years old, but with his income and economic situation, it would be very difficult for him to buy a home in Beijing,” Fu’s father Chengxue said on social media site Weibo on Tuesday.

The young man was also worried about his parents’ health and did not feel right for him, as the only son, to remain in Beijing, his father continued. He did not reveal what Fu Guohao planned to do after quitting the state-run newspaper.

In August 2019, the mainland Chinese journalist became news after he was tied up and attacked during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport. Two men at the demonstration were later convicted of rioting and two others of unauthorized assembly.

Then a Global Times reporter, he was wearing a T-shirt that read “I love the police.” News reports said he told the protesters to beat him up.

After the incident, he was seen as a hero in mainland China and received a prize of 100,000 yuan from the newspaper.

Internet users appear to be less sympathetic to his latest move. One said it was strange for his father to post such a message.

“How badly is Global Times paying him? How are other people surviving? It raises so many questions,” the person said.

“What does his father mean? Does he want Global Times to buy his son an apartment?” another asked.

“Is he blaming the country for his own failure?” a third user asked.

Global Times chief editor Hu Xijin earlier said Fu Guohao had hoped the prize money would bring him luck so he could buy a home in Beijing and get married.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play