Hong Kong’s former top judge raised concerns about the chief executive’s authority to pick judges to hear national security cases, calling the provision “strange” and “controversial.”

Geoffrey Ma, who retired as chief justice in January, said the judiciary should be able to decide for itself how to assign judges since the concept was “part of the independence of the judiciary.” He was speaking at an online forum held by Gray’s Inn on March 9.

Under the national security law imposed by Beijing last year, Hong Kong’s chief executive has the power to designate judges for specific cases after consultation with the chief justice.

“Many people regard it as mighty odd,” Ma said.

“The theory behind that, presumably, is that in matters of high-level national security, the executive needs to be sure that there’s a right judge for it. But that said, you could leave that to the judiciary to determine,” he added.

The “strange provision” on the designation of judges raised an important question for Hong Kong, Ma said.

Ma also voiced his concerns about accusations of judicial bias in Hong Kong, which he said were made without any real basis. There was an increasing trend of such “unfortunate criticisms” from interest groups, politicians, the press and even some lawyers, he added.

Separately, Reuters reported on Wednesday that Hong Kong judges expressed dissatisfaction with the bail hearing arrangements for the 47 pro-democracy figures charged under the national security law. The marathon hearings in March resulted in at least ten defendants being taken to a hospital, according to the report.

“It was appalling what went on,” one anonymous retired judge was quoted as saying.

“A judge is a master of his courtroom. He has full discretion on sensible timing and the right to request the people appearing before him are being properly looked after. I just cannot fathom how this was allowed to go so terribly wrong,” the judge added.

An active judge, who sits in the magistrates court and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bail hearings were reminiscent of “show trials” seen in China and other autocracies.

