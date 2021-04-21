A Hong Kong appeals court has handed a 20-year-old student a custodial sentence in a correctional facility for vandalizing a Beijing loyalist’s office at the height of the 2019 protests. The ruling came after repeated appeals by the government for a tough penalty.

Three judges in the Court of Appeal on Wednesday sentenced Anson Chu to a correctional facility, ruling in favor of government prosecutors’ appeals against less severe penalties for the student.

Terms at such correctional facilities can range from six months to three years.

Chu, who has hyperactivity disorder and Asperger’s, earlier pleaded guilty to criminal damage for smashing the glass walls of pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho’s office in Tsuen Wan on Jul. 22, 2019.

Magistrate Jason Wan initially sentenced Chu to a probation period of 12 months last August. The Department of Justice, however, applied for a review of the sentence, which was then changed to 200 hours of community service in December.

Still not satisfied with the sentence, the DOJ applied for a judicial review for the second time.

The appeals court will deliver its detailed sentencing in writing at a later date.

