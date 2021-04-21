A Hong Kong documentary that records the police siege of Polytechnic University during protests in 2019 has been chosen as the opening show of the Taiwan International Documentary Festival next Friday.

The festival will screen “Inside the Red Brick Wall,” which was shot on campus in Kowloon over a two-week standoff between protesters and police. “Red brick wall” refers to the iconic facade of the university.

Last year, the Hong Kong production won the best editing prize at the International Documentary Filmfestival Amsterdam. It has received positive reactions worldwide and will also be screened at the Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea.

The pro-Beijing press in Hong Kong says the documentary incites violence and has called for it to be banned. State-run media Ta Kung Pao harassed participants at a private screening held by the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions.

Taiwan’s festival has another Hong Kong protest production in its lineup. “Taking Back the Legislature” covers the storming of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. Advance tickets for both shows, totaling six screenings, are already sold out.

Vincent Chui, founder and artistic director of Ying E Chi, the independent movie company that produced “Inside the Red Brick Wall,” told Apple Daily that the Taiwanese public might be more concerned about issues surrounding the show, rather than the show itself.

The screenings in Taiwan would provide a good opportunity for the documentaries to receive fair treatment in a Chinese-speaking region and could spark more discussion and commentary, Chui said.

Taiwanese festival organizers have scheduled the two shows as part of a section for 13 independent documentaries from Hong Kong and mainland China that will present other productions related to the city’s protests. They will also screen “Lost Course” by Hong Kong director Jill Li, which covers Wukan protests on the mainland in 2011.

