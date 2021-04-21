Six celebrity television hosts at a state-owned Shanghai broadcaster are drawing unwanted attention after appearing at a birthday bash for the disgraced real estate developer Zhou Zhengyi.

A video circulated online showed that the six well-known anchors of Dragon Television, a satellite TV station operated by the state Radio and Television Station of Shanghai, took turns on a ballroom stage to individually give Zhou their best wishes.

Zhou, who is turning 60 on Friday, was released last year from a 16-year jail term that a Shanghai court handed him in 2007 for bribery and embezzlement. He was ranked by Forbes as China’s 11th richest person with an estimated wealth of US$320 million in 2002.

The video captured one of the TV hosts as saying he felt his social status being elevated by his appearance at Zhou’s party.

According to a statement circulated online, purportedly by Radio and Television Station of Shanghai, its six employees had attended the party “at their friends’ invitation” and did not receive any money as a reward for showing up. The statement also said the station’s officials would summon the six for a meeting and look into the matter.

Messages circulated among Shanghai’s media circle suggested that five of them were facing disciplinary action and had been banned from taking part in TV shows for an unspecified period.

Some mainland internet users commented that the six celebrity hosts’ appearance at the party came across as flattery and hurt the image of the public broadcaster.

